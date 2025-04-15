12,028 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Financial downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE FCN opened at $167.20 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.75 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.80.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

