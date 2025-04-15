10,911 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Purchased by AGP Franklin LLC

AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,130,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,909,000 after acquiring an additional 188,575 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,176,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after purchasing an additional 238,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,464,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,193,000 after purchasing an additional 142,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,212,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,990,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.90.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

