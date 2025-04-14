ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,147 shares during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies makes up approximately 4.3% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $14,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 165,440 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 208,015 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 264.42, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

