Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 109.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZETA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

NYSE ZETA traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $11.93. 1,870,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,964,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,224.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.