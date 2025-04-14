Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) versus Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Financial Survey

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) and Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of Yoshitsu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Yoshitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 12.43% -44.03% 14.45% Yoshitsu N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yoshitsu has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Yoshitsu”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $7.31 billion 0.78 $878.00 million $3.64 7.29 Yoshitsu $219.52 million 0.06 $7.48 million N/A N/A

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshitsu.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bath & Body Works and Yoshitsu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 0 4 14 0 2.78 Yoshitsu 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus price target of $44.06, indicating a potential upside of 66.00%. Given Bath & Body Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than Yoshitsu.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats Yoshitsu on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. The company was founded by Leslie Herbert Wexner in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

About Yoshitsu

(Get Free Report)

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products. The company also provides body care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and body wash; and fragrance products consisting of perfume and cologne for women and men. In addition, the company provides facial wash, firming lotion, astringent, and moisturizer products for men; and lip balm, lotion, shampoo, soap, and essence oil for children. Further, the company offers OTC drugs for the treatment of common ailments, such as colds, headaches, stomach pain, cough, and eye strains, as well as medical supplies and devices, including bandages, masks, thermometers, disinfectant sprays, eye masks, contact lens, and contact lens cleaners and solutions. Additionally, the company provides vitamins, minerals, fiber supplements, nutritional yeast, dietary products, and other nutritional supplements; bedding and bath products, and car supplies; and food, alcoholic beverages, and miscellaneous products. It directly operates physical stores in Japan and Hong Kong; online stores in Japan, China, and Korea; and franchise stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as wholesale customers in Japan, China, the United States, and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.