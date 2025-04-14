XTX Topco Ltd Takes $1.93 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $501,501,000 after buying an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 271,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 4.8 %

LYB opened at $56.96 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

