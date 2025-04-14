XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $377.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.99, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.88.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total transaction of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,801 shares of company stock valued at $45,553,642. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

