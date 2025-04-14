XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000. Yum! Brands makes up about 0.3% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 128.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 8,638 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,367,913.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,970 shares in the company, valued at $470,329.20. This trade represents a 74.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 30,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $4,880,113.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,296 shares in the company, valued at $25,560,800.16. This represents a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,132 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,685. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock opened at $144.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.04. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.41%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.