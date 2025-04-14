XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 3,475 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 454.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,461 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,239.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,410,000 after purchasing an additional 507,312 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,989,000 after buying an additional 318,007 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,376,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $475.11 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $450.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.60.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

