Wrapped Islamic Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $61.14 Million (WISLM)

Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Wrapped Islamic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Islamic Coin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a total market cap of $61.14 million and $106.39 worth of Wrapped Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84,531.62 or 0.99880152 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84,056.75 or 0.99319059 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Islamic Coin Profile

Wrapped Islamic Coin launched on October 10th, 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,201,483,817 coins and its circulating supply is 1,743,125,583 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Islamic Coin is medium.com/islamic-coin. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official website is islamiccoin.net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Islamic Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a current supply of 20,201,430,754.605404 with 1,743,086,092.1489334 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Islamic Coin is 0.03526741 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Islamic Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

