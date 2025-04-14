WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,623,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of WPP worth $83,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in WPP by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in WPP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in WPP by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Performance

WPP stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. WPP plc has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $57.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78.

WPP Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.9728 dividend. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WPP in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WPP

WPP Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.