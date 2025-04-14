WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Holdings Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of WPP worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 52,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in WPP by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WPP shares. Barclays lowered shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WPP in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

WPP Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $35.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.06. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $57.37.

WPP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

