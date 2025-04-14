Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wolters Kluwer
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.