Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

About Wolters Kluwer

WTKWY stock traded up $17.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.91. 158,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,699. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $189.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

