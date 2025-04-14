WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,471,944 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,809% from the previous session’s volume of 181,886 shares.The stock last traded at $43.11 and had previously closed at $42.63.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $845.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QGRW. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,182,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,685 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 155,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period.
About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund
The Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (QGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 100 large-cap growth companies in the US that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QGRW was launched on Dec 15, 2022 and is managed by WisdomTree.
