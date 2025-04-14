WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,471,944 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,809% from the previous session’s volume of 181,886 shares.The stock last traded at $43.11 and had previously closed at $42.63.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $845.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QGRW. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,182,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,685 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 155,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund

The Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (QGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 100 large-cap growth companies in the US that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QGRW was launched on Dec 15, 2022 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.