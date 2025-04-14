White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 13,297 shares.The stock last traded at $1,753.13 and had previously closed at $1,707.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,850.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,875.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.34.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.