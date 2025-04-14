Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 146,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,037,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $556.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.39.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $204.82 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

In related news, CEO of Air Partner Mark Briffa sold 28,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $30,440.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,429.26. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

