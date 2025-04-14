Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,250.00 to $1,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,175.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,068.76.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $11.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $797.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,165. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $875.51 and a 200-day moving average of $973.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,090,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $10,071,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,486,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.