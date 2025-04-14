WealthTrust Axiom LLC Invests $202,000 in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Stock Up 3.5 %

HSBC opened at $49.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.88. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.43%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays raised HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

