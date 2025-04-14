Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) CTO Christopher L. Schremser Sells 8,623 Shares

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $313,532.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 438,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,279.84. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Waystar stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.58. 1,088,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,313. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.55. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. Analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waystar in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in Waystar in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Waystar by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 53,021 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 6,320.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Waystar by 1,137.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares during the period.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

