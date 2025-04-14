Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock Position Lifted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Watts Water Technologies worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $60,887,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $23,044,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $9,773,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 632,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,527,000 after buying an additional 44,465 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 40,912 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $925,700.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. The trade was a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE WTS opened at $193.64 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $232.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

