WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,200 shares, an increase of 658.9% from the March 15th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WANG & LEE GROUP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WLGS traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. 1,416,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,773. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WANG & LEE GROUP

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WANG & LEE GROUP stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WANG & LEE GROUP at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

Wang & Lee Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the installation of electrical and mechanical systems, it includes low voltage electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire service systems, water supply and sewage disposal system installation and fitting out for the public and private sectors.

