Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Sells £19,715.52 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Helen Owers sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.91), for a total transaction of £19,715.52 ($25,795.53).

Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 539.40 ($7.06) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. Vistry Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 486.70 ($6.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,436 ($18.79). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 595.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 699.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vistry Group had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistry Group PLC will post 108.4606345 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 750 ($9.81) to GBX 650 ($8.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.54) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

