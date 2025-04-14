Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Position Lowered by Forest Avenue Capital Management LP

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lowered its position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. Viking comprises about 7.6% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of Viking worth $83,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter valued at $245,038,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Viking in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,036,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Viking by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,095,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after buying an additional 1,258,005 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Viking by 1,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,278,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Viking by 883.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,589 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIK. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Viking from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on Viking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viking in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Shares of NYSE VIK opened at $39.67 on Monday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

