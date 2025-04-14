Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.4% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $45,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $161.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

