Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,512,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the previous session’s volume of 2,610,879 shares.The stock last traded at $58.61 and had previously closed at $58.49.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
