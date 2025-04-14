Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,512,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the previous session’s volume of 2,610,879 shares.The stock last traded at $58.61 and had previously closed at $58.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,751,000 after buying an additional 23,351,829 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,121,000 after acquiring an additional 238,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,130,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,843,000 after purchasing an additional 536,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,835,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,538,000 after purchasing an additional 438,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,750,000.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

