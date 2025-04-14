Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

VO stock opened at $243.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $241.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.54 and a 200-day moving average of $267.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1671 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

