Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,107 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $193.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.32 and a one year high of $222.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.13.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF
The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
