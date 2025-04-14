Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.2% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $121.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.86. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.