Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lowered by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 6.1% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,862,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $360.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.12. The company has a market capitalization of $356.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $429.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

