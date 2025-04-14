Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,862,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after buying an additional 529,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $360.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $356.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.