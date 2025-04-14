Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $49.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

