Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Position Reduced by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,544 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $66.00 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $63.57 and a one year high of $83.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

