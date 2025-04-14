VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Down 79.5% in March

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the March 15th total of 784,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,358,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
ANGL traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $27.78. 540,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,791. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.52.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1578 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.
About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
