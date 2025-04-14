VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Down 79.5% in March

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the March 15th total of 784,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,358,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

ANGL traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $27.78. 540,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,791. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1578 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,856.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 593.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

