Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 3,653 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 90,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

BN has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $48.60 on Monday. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

