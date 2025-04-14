Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 309,888 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 0.1% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $73.63 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $88.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

