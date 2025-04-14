Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Given New $343.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $343.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.67% from the company’s previous close.

VMI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. William Blair lowered Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of VMI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $284.25. 18,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,453. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,531,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 502,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,007,000 after purchasing an additional 94,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 397,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

