UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,292 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of UL Solutions worth $21,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in UL Solutions by 29.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,658,000 after buying an additional 1,022,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $32,091,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,402,000 after acquiring an additional 612,834 shares during the period. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $24,940,000.

UL Solutions Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $56.31 on Monday. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Insider Activity at UL Solutions

In other UL Solutions news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $102,714.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,105. This trade represents a 17.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

