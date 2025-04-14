Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

TSN opened at $60.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.58. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

