Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG) Short Interest Update

Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 2,640.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Tungray Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:TRSG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. 12,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,170. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. Tungray Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $11.78.
Tungray Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tungray Technologies
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Trading at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Tungray Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungray Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.