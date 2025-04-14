Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG) Short Interest Update

Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 2,640.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Tungray Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRSG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. 12,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,170. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. Tungray Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

Get Tungray Technologies alerts:

Tungray Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tungray Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tooling and customized industrial manufacturing solutions in China and Singapore. It offers customized industrial test and tooling solutions; welding equipment manufacturing; and direct drive and linear direct current motors. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures non- standard equipment, such as automated assembly equipment, precision testing equipment, tooling fixtures, etc., as well as induction brazing and hardening equipment, and tooling fixtures; researches, develops, and sells intelligent robots and storage equipment; and installs industrial machinery and equipment, and mechanical engineering works.

Receive News & Ratings for Tungray Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungray Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.