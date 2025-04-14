Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 18,443 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in News were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in News by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in News by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of News by 2,892.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of News by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

News Price Performance

Shares of NWS stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. Equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. News’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

