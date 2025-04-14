Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Decreases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,426 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $12,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 243,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

