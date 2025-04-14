Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 199.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,452 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after acquiring an additional 104,855 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $25.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

