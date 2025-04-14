Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires 238 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $346.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $286.32 and a twelve month high of $422.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.38.
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trane Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.
Trane Technologies Company Profile
Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
