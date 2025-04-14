Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires 16,746 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 50,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 30,929 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $45.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $48.54.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

