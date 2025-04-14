Tribune Investment Group LP Takes $8.56 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tribune Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,000. Capital One Financial comprises 4.8% of Tribune Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,744,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,736,000 after purchasing an additional 234,863 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,718,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,387,000 after acquiring an additional 331,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,393,000 after acquiring an additional 207,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,935 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,117,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,443 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.73.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $161.00 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.18 and a 200 day moving average of $179.34.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

