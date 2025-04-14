Tribune Investment Group LP Makes New $5.26 Million Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Tribune Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,000. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 2.9% of Tribune Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,398,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $152,342,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,955,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,560 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,764,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,800,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,445,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. The trade was a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

