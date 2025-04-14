Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $147.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

