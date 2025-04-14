Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 170 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 620,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,718,000 after acquiring an additional 65,356 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $604,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.0% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 25,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,955,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LH. Barclays dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.77.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,330,638.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,180.80. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,314 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.30, for a total transaction of $330,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,572.30. The trade was a 37.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $3,518,177. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.3 %

LH opened at $221.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $258.59.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

