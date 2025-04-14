Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,055,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after buying an additional 556,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,516,000 after buying an additional 501,725 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,033,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,008,000 after acquiring an additional 455,605 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $108.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $101.05 and a one year high of $190.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. William Blair lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.