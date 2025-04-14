Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.94 Million Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.09% of Donaldson worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. The trade was a 48.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,972,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,279.48. The trade was a 50.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,700 shares of company stock worth $5,164,799. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $63.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

